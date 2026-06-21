Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said a draft joint statement is being prepared following talks between the United States and Iran in Switzerland, offering a tentative sign of progress after a day marked by tensions and conflicting accounts from the negotiating parties.

Naqvi said the statement would only be released if all sides agree to its contents, indicating that discussions remain ongoing and that no final understanding has yet been reached.

Iranian media reported that Tehran declined to return to four-way negotiations after a break, citing what officials described as threatening comments by US President Donald Trump.