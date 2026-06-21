Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has warned that Israel could seek to derail the recently signed memorandum between Tehran and Washington, while cautioning that major technical issues in the agreement remain unresolved.

"There is always an Israel waiting in the corner, ready to sabotage the process as soon as it finds the opportunity," Fidan told Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

He said negotiators should also be prepared for delays and periodic deadlocks as they work through the details of the agreement.

"These are important issues. It may not be easy to immediately resolve their technical details. We may see deadlocks from time to time. We need to be prepared for that," he said.