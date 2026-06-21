The aerial projectiles can reach the densely populated cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, according to an Israeli military official.

The disclosure marks the second time this month that Israel has reported discovering an Iranian-built tunnel for the US-designated terrorist group Hezbollah in Lebanon, and could impact the high-level talks in Switzerland on Sunday between the US and Iranian governments. A central security concern for Israel and Arab Persian Gulf states is the eradication of Iran’s ballistic missile and drone warfare systems.

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Israel’s government is deeply worried about Iran securing billions of dollars in sanctions relief from the Trump administration that could be used to finance Hezbollah and its subterranean military outposts across southern Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) permitted a small number of foreign journalists, including Iran International, to embed with its soldiers in south Lebanon to inspect the tunnel, which contains over 50 attack drones and a room packed with eight tons of mines and bombs.

An IDF spokeswoman said, “This is Iranian equipment and facilities and proof that Hezbollah is another proxy of Iran.” She added that it is “one of the biggest tunnels found in southern Lebanon. Rocket launchers and UAVs were found.”

Intense clashes unfolded between Hezbollah and Israel during the journalistic embed with the IDF. Israel’s military said five soldiers were killed, including the commander of the IDF’s 52 Battalion, Lt. Col. Dor Gadalia Ben Simhon. Israel’s second war with Lebanon since October 2023 began when Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel in response to the joint US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28.

According to the IDF, the tunnel was discovered less than 10 days ago, and the capture of Majdal Zoun resulted in the elimination of eight Hezbollah fighters.

The new tunnel—located a mere 20 meters from a mosque in the center of the town—contains four launch pads to fire the sophisticated attack drones into the Jewish state. “To build a tunnel with a launch site is an Iranian method,” a military spokesman noted. He added that “Hezbollah tunnels are good but not as good [as Iranian].”

The military spokesman said that the “Iranians have a very high ability to build underground. They built tunnels in Iran and in Yemen for the Houthis.”

In early June, the Persian-language spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, “The Israeli military is revealing an asset from the underground tunnel network of the Hezbollah terrorist organization that was built with the design and financing of the Iranian terrorist regime in the Beaufort Heights.”

The IDF said that the new tunnel is “over 200 meters long and more than 25 meters deep, containing four launch shafts and 12 rooms, including living quarters and rooms used to store explosive devices, anti-tank missiles, and UAVs.”

An IDF spokesman said the tunnel contains “high-level infrastructure and it is Iranian standards.”

Majdal Zoun is located roughly seven kilometers from Israel’s border. The IDF escorted reporters on Humvees for the 35-minute drive to reach the town. According to an IDF military official, the Shiite town had a population of 2,000 and “Hezbollah has great support in the village.” Since cross-border fighting began in October 2023, Majdal Zoun has become a ghost town.

Hezbollah fighters returned to the town to re-open the tunnel after it was sealed by the IDF two years ago. The tunnel and its strategic location on high territory make it a valuable stronghold of Hezbollah’s military apparatus, according to the IDF official.

The IDF official said, “It took them [Hezbollah] ten years to build it [the tunnel].”

The IDF transport of journalists to Majdal Zoun passed the Lebanese coastal town of Naqoura—the location of UNIFIL’s headquarters. An IDF official blasted the UN operation UNIFIL for failing to disarm Hezbollah, as mandated by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

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UNIFIL is an abbreviation for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The military official said that “UNIFIL is not helping at all. They are trying to hide their support for Hezbollah. UNIFIL tells Hezbollah about IDF vehicle routes.”

The IDF official said the army recently discovered a Lebanese worker for UNIFIL is also a Hezbollah terrorist. The military official also alleged that a Lebanese hotel serving Hezbollah printed identification badges for both Hezbollah and the UN.

When asked about the IDF allegations, a UNIFIL spokesman told Iran International that “I have no information,” adding that “Since today is a UNIFIL holiday, I can’t do the full check. Not everyone is working—only critical ones.”