Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel's military operations against Iran had created conditions for the eventual fall of the Islamic Republic and urged Iranians to seize the opportunity to overthrow their government.

Netanyahu made the remarks at the Jerusalem News Syndicate (JNS) International Policy Summit, where he argued that Israeli and US actions had severely damaged Iran's nuclear program, military capabilities and regional allies.

Netanyahu said Israel had prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, destroyed nuclear infrastructure and killed senior nuclear scientists through operations conducted over the past year. He also said Israeli strikes had severely damaged the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and weakened Iran's regional allies.

The Israeli leader said the operations marked a shift in Israel's security doctrine, allowing direct military action inside Iran against nuclear, missile and other targets.

Netanyahu also highlighted Israeli operations against Hezbollah and Hamas, including the killing of senior leaders and attacks on military infrastructure. He said Israel would maintain security zones in Gaza, Syria and Lebanon for as long as necessary.

“We established a security zone in Lebanon, and we shall keep it as long as necessary to protect our people,” Netanyahu said.