Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday expressed skepticism about upcoming US-Iran negotiations under a ceasefire framework, while saying the process should still be tested.

Speaking to CBS News, Graham said he is not yet sure whether the initial agreement is “a good or bad idea,” but said he supports efforts to reopen shipping lanes and end the conflict.

Graham said he remains skeptical about Iran but added that the effort is “worth a try,” saying, “you never know till you try.”