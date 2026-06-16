Vice President JD Vance told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday that the US-Iran agreement is designed to ensure Tehran never obtains a nuclear weapon, saying Iran is currently agreeing to eliminate its enriched uranium stockpile as part of the framework.

"They're agreeing right now to eliminate the enriched stockpile. And if they don't get to a point where they agree to stop enriching, then they don't get the other benefits of the bargain," Vance said.