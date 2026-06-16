Richard Fontaine said on Monday that the newly signed US-Iran agreement is unlikely to usher in a new era of stability or moderation in the Middle East, adding that Iran’s hardline system and regional posture will remain unchanged.

In a post on X, the CEO of the Center for a New American Security said the deal may reshape immediate dynamics but will not resolve core conflicts involving Iran, the United States, and regional actors.

“There will not be a new era of peace and moderation in the Middle East, in which Iran gives up revolutionary ideology in exchange for economic incentives and good ties with Washington,” Fontaine wrote. “The hardline regime, one bent on pushing the US from the region and harming Israel, is here to stay.”