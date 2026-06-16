Trump’s Iran policy has ensured Tehran 'will never have a nuclear weapon', VP says
US Vice President JD Vance said on Monday on X that President Donald Trump’s policy on Iran has secured the outcome that Tehran will never obtain a nuclear weapon, praising the administration’s approach as effective despite political opposition.
"The President has been clear from day one: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. Once again, President Trump's efforts to establish peace have paid off for the American people, despite countless attempts to thwart it by people who hate America and President Trump," Vance said.