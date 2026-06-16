Republicans withhold backing for Trump’s Iran deal - report
Republican lawmakers in Congress are withholding firm support for President Donald Trump’s Iran agreement, citing a lack of detail and transparency in the memorandum signed on Sunday, according to a Semafor.
While some GOP senators expressed cautious optimism about the ceasefire framework and a potential easing of tensions, others said they are waiting for the full text before taking a position, reflecting uncertainty within the party over the deal’s scope and implications, the report said.