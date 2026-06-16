Vance rejects claim US approved $300bn Qatari funds for Iran
Vice President JD Vance rejected news that Qatar would provide Iran with $300 billion under the US-Iran agreement, saying Washington has not approved any such arrangement and that Iran will not receive US funding as part of the deal.
Speaking on Fox News’ Hannity show, Vance said the agreement does not include direct financial transfers from the United States, adding that any future investment would depend on Iranian compliance and could involve third countries investing in Iran under certain conditions.