Iranian lawmaker Meysam Zohourian on Monday cautioned against holding a formal signing ceremony for the reported US-Iran memorandum, adding that such events primarily serve media narratives rather than producing tangible outcomes.

"What ultimately remained from the Gaza peace agreement were the photos and images of the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, which portrayed Trump as the peace leader in Gaza in the media. After the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, neither did Israel's aggression against Gaza come to an end, nor was a single dollar spent in Gaza through the illusory $53 billion reconstruction fund envisioned in the agreement," Zohourian posted on X.

"I hope Mr. Dr. Qalibaf also does not accept the government's idea and proposal to attend the official signing ceremony of the agreement with Vance in Geneva, so that the image desired by the enemy of the Iranian nation is not created. Fundamentally, there is no rational necessity for the in-person signing of the memorandum of understanding," he added.