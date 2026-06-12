Hossein Hosseini, the head of Kurdistan province's judiciary, said judicial cases had been opened against 19 people in connection with war-related investigations and that authorities had ordered the monitoring, identification and seizure of their assets.

The measures, he said, were taken under legislation imposing tougher penalties for "espionage and cooperation with Israel and hostile countries" against national security and interests.

Hosseini also said special handling of the cases would continue, adding that those accused would be dealt with "in accordance with the law and without leniency."