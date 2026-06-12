Mohammad Mehdi Hosseini Hamedani, the Friday prayer leader in Karaj, said any country that places its territory or facilities at the disposal of what he called the Islamic Republic's "enemies" should understand that its infrastructure and interests would become legitimate targets for Iran's armed forces.

"Iranian nation" would never extend friendship or allegiance to the "killers of its commanders and martyrs," he added.

"Negotiations conducted under threat amount to accepting fear and retreating before the enemy and would bring no benefit to the country," said the cleric.