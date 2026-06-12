Iran's state broadcaster reported that transit through the Strait of Hormuz has been suspended until further notice, citing the Revolutionary Guards' navy as saying it would not authorize vessels to pass through the strategic waterway.
Around 50 ships are waiting near the Strait of Hormuz for clearance to transit, according to the report. The decision was attributed to what the broadcaster described as "the terrorist acts of US forces" and security considerations involving the vessels.
State television also said the number of ships halted at the second and third anchorage areas is about 20 times greater than those gathered at the entrance to the strait and that they too are awaiting further developments.