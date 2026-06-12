Mahmoud Nabavian, a member of Iran's parliament, criticized the reported draft agreement between Washington and Tehran, describing it as similar to the 2015 nuclear deal and a "pure loss."

"Talking about victory with this vague and damaging text is completely wrong," Nabavian said.

Criticizing provisions he said were included in the draft, Nabavian said the Islamic Republic would not have the right to produce nuclear weapons under the agreement. The fate of Iran's enriched material, he said, would depend on US approval and that all issues related to the nuclear program would be subject to negotiations.

"This agreement, like the JCPOA, is a pure loss and stems from a change in the calculations of officials," he said.