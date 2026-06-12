Mohammad Nabi Mousavifard, the Friday prayer leader in Ahvaz, said any retreat in the face of what he called the "US and Israeli front" is "forbidden and unacceptable."

Speaking during Friday prayers, Mousavifard said the country's security is not limited to military capabilities but stems from a combination of military strength, soft power, media savvy and economic resilience.

The "enemy", he added, is seeking to weaken society's resilience through rumor-mongering and efforts to deepen divisions.