New details of a reported 14-point draft understanding between Iran and the United States have been published by Mehr News, which cited a source close to the Iranian negotiating team.

According to the report, the draft includes the following provisions:

1. A permanent and immediate halt to fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon.

2. A US commitment not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs and to respect the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

3. The full lifting of the naval blockade within 30 days.

4. A US commitment to withdraw its forces from areas surrounding Iran.

5. The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz within 30 days under arrangements set by Iran.

6. The suspension of sanctions on Iran's oil sales, petrochemical products and derivatives, along with full Iranian access to the resulting financial resources.

7. A requirement for the United States and its allies to present plans for Iran's reconstruction worth at least $300 billion.

8. A 60-day negotiating period aimed at reaching a final agreement covering nuclear issues and the complete removal of US primary and secondary sanctions, as well as United Nations Security Council and International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors resolutions.

9. A reiteration of Iran's commitment under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty not to produce nuclear weapons.

10. During the negotiation period, the United States would not deploy additional forces to the region or impose new sanctions.

11. The release of $24 billion in blocked Iranian funds during the 60-day negotiation period, with half of that amount to be made available to Iran before negotiations begin.

12. The establishment of a monitoring mechanism to implement the agreement.

13. Approval of the final agreement through a United Nations Security Council resolution.

14. Final negotiations would not begin before the release of half of Iran's blocked funds, the suspension of Iran's oil sanctions and the lifting of the naval blockade. The final agreement would focus exclusively on the fate of enriched material and enrichment activities, sanctions relief and plans to rebuild Iran's economy. Discussions regarding Iran's missile program and support for resistance groups would be definitively excluded from the agenda.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has said the text still requires review and finalization by the relevant authorities in Iran.

