The United Arab Emirates has already delivered about $3 billion to Iran and agreed to release billions more under an arrangement aimed at halting Iranian attacks on the Persian Gulf state, Reuters reported citing four sources.

Two regional sources said the UAE agreed to release a total of $10 billion, with more than $3 billion already delivered. Two other sources put the total funds involved at $20 billion, saying the move was agreed in return for Iran stopping missile and drone attacks on the UAE.

Reuters said it could not determine whether the funds came from UAE money or long-blocked Iranian accounts in the UAE banking system or elsewhere.

A UAE official said Abu Dhabi was seeking to reduce tensions and support regional stability.

Iran last directly attacked the UAE on May 4, when it struck Fujairah port.