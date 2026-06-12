Hardline Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian criticized the emerging US-Iran agreement, saying the latest text was more damaging than two earlier versions and involved greater Iranian concessions.

“After seeing the text of the agreement, I must say that compared with the two previous versions, it is more damaging and Iran’s retreats have also increased,” Nabavian said.

He also posted a screenshot of President Donald Trump reposting Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s remarks that the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding had “never been closer,” using it to attack the Iranian officials involved in the talks.

“An agreement cooked up by the architects of the disgraceful JCPOA is certainly pure loss,” Nabavian wrote, using a phrase long used by hardliners to criticize the 2015 nuclear deal.