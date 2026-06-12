IRGC-affiliated Fars News criticized Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for what it called an “ambiguous” response to President Donald Trump’s rejection of Iranian media reports about the terms of a possible US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

Fars said Araghchi’s English-language post on X, in which he said the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding had never been closer” and urged media outlets not to speculate about its content before finalization, failed to directly rebut Trump’s claim that the leaked Iranian version of the deal was false.

The outlet said Araghchi’s call for media restraint could be interpreted as an indirect confirmation of Trump's accusation that some of the published reports were inaccurate.

Fars also noted that Trump reposted Araghchi’s message shortly after it was published, portraying it as support for his own account of the negotiations.

The outlet questioned whether Araghchi’s language amounted to a retreat or an alignment with Trump’s narrative, especially after Trump claimed Iranian officials had privately apologized over what he called false information.

Fars said Iran’s public opinion needed clarity and firmness in response to US accusations, not “ambiguous” diplomatic language that could provide “media material” for Washington’s claims.