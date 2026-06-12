Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Friday a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington is in the final stages of being compiled, but no final decision has yet been made.

"Regarding the text of the understanding, we are in the final internal review stages. A meeting of the relevant bodies is currently underway."

Baghaei said Iran’s positions and red lines had been clearly stated since the start of the Pakistan-mediated negotiations, adding that Tehran had sought to present its account “based on reality.”

He also said remarks suggesting the two sides are very close to an understanding were “not new.”