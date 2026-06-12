A senior US administration official said Friday Israel is expected to support a broad regional peace agreement with Iran once it sees the full terms, including provisions on the destruction and removal of Iran’s enriched material.
“When Israel sees the full terms of the deal, they will be comfortable with that,” the official told reporters, adding that the administration is “confident the Israelis will get on board.”
The official acknowledged deep mistrust surrounding the agreement but said dissent was believed to be “quite minimal,” including inside Iran, where “some Iranians don’t love this deal.”
The official said the agreement is broad in scope and that the sides had reached specificity on the destruction and removal of enriched material.
The US military prepared plans for a possible ground operation inside Iran to seize highly enriched uranium, prompting America’s top general to make an urgent secret visit to Central Command headquarters in Florida last month, CNN reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.
Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, reportedly rushed from a meeting of senior NATO officials in Brussels to Tampa on May 19 for in-person briefings on the potential operation.
The urgency of the briefings showed how close the Trump administration came to approving the high-risk plan, CNN reported. Caine later briefed President Donald Trump on the options, according to one of the sources.
Trump ultimately paused the plan after being warned it could trigger severe Iranian retaliation, prolong the war and worsen turmoil in the global economy. He was also concerned about the possibility of significant US casualties, sources told CNN.
Pakistan’s Prime Minister said on Friday that a final agreed text of a peace deal between Iran and the United States has been reached, adding that Islamabad is working closely with both sides to finalize the next steps.
In a statement, the Pakistani premier said ongoing mediation efforts had brought the parties closer to an agreement despite what he described as an “incessant misinformation campaign” by those seeking to sabotage the process.
“Setting aside the noise, we can confirm that a final, agreed upon text of the peace deal has been reached,” he said, adding that Pakistan is coordinating with both sides on implementation. “Peace has never been this close as it is now.”
US Vice-President JD Vance said reports about a potential deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end Iran’s nuclear weapons program contained “a lot of fake information,” insisting Tehran would receive no cash simply for signing an agreement or attending talks.
In a post on X, Vance said no Iranian funds were being released upfront and that any economic benefits would depend on the Islamic Republic meeting its obligations under the deal.
He said the agreement was structured to prioritize the concerns of the United States and its allies, while offering economic benefits to Iran and the wider region only if Tehran complies.
“This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace,” Vance wrote.
He criticized those attacking the possible agreement based on unconfirmed reports, as well as people who distrust the IRGC but appear willing to believe anonymously sourced claims on social media.
Vance said President Donald Trump would secure “a good outcome, one way or the other.”
Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, criticized the idea of a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran under any potential deal, saying such support would be “tone deaf” while the Islamic Republic remains in power.
In a post on X, Graham said he was “very glad” to hear from President Donald Trump that Iranian media reports about the terms of a possible deal were false, calling the agreement described by Tehran “awful.”
He praised Trump and the US military for weakening Iran through military strikes and a blockade, but warned that any agreement must be “vastly different” from the 2015 nuclear deal.
Graham said providing reconstruction money to Iran would be like offering a Marshall Plan to Germany “with the Nazis still in charge,” adding that any fund benefiting the Iranian government “wouldn’t be a good idea now.”
He also said Trump’s red line of no uranium enrichment must hold, arguing that allowing Iran to enrich under the JCPOA was one of the deal’s major flaws.
Graham added that any agreement with Iran must be submitted to Congress for scrutiny and approval.
Israel’s defense minister said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the military to prepare to preserve Israel’s ability to act independently against Iran’s nuclear program.
Israel Katz said the United States was pursuing an agreement with Iran based on American interests, including the shared US-Israeli goal of preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He said Israel expected Washington to uphold that principle, along with restrictions on Iran’s missile program and regional proxies.
He added that joint US-Israeli action had dealt Iran “severe blows” and set back its capabilities by years.