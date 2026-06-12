US Vice-President JD Vance said reports about a potential deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end Iran’s nuclear weapons program contained “a lot of fake information,” insisting Tehran would receive no cash simply for signing an agreement or attending talks.

In a post on X, Vance said no Iranian funds were being released upfront and that any economic benefits would depend on the Islamic Republic meeting its obligations under the deal.

He said the agreement was structured to prioritize the concerns of the United States and its allies, while offering economic benefits to Iran and the wider region only if Tehran complies.

“This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace,” Vance wrote.

He criticized those attacking the possible agreement based on unconfirmed reports, as well as people who distrust the IRGC but appear willing to believe anonymously sourced claims on social media.

Vance said President Donald Trump would secure “a good outcome, one way or the other.”