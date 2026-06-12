Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, criticized the idea of a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran under any potential deal, saying such support would be “tone deaf” while the Islamic Republic remains in power.

In a post on X, Graham said he was “very glad” to hear from President Donald Trump that Iranian media reports about the terms of a possible deal were false, calling the agreement described by Tehran “awful.”

He praised Trump and the US military for weakening Iran through military strikes and a blockade, but warned that any agreement must be “vastly different” from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Graham said providing reconstruction money to Iran would be like offering a Marshall Plan to Germany “with the Nazis still in charge,” adding that any fund benefiting the Iranian government “wouldn’t be a good idea now.”

He also said Trump’s red line of no uranium enrichment must hold, arguing that allowing Iran to enrich under the JCPOA was one of the deal’s major flaws.

Graham added that any agreement with Iran must be submitted to Congress for scrutiny and approval.