The head of Iran’s parliament National Security Committee said Tehran does not intend to transfer its enriched uranium stockpile to a third country, rejecting one of the issues raised in discussions around a possible agreement with Washington.

Ebrahim Azizi told Russia’s Sputnik that the United States had not been trustworthy in negotiations and that no agreement would be reached if Washington did not change its conduct.

Azizi also said the Islamic Republic was pursuing permanent management of the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a long-term policy rather than a temporary measure.

His remarks came as Iranian officials continue to frame Hormuz as a central source of leverage in talks with the United States, while Washington has said any agreement must ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.