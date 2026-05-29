A senior Iranian foreign policy official said China could act as guarantor of any possible understanding between Tehran and Washington, while describing the Strait of Hormuz as a new strategic source of leverage for Iran.

Jalal Dehghani Firouzabadi, secretary of the Islamic Republic’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, told ISNA that current conditions require Iran to assert authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

“This new strategic tool is now one of the elements of Iran’s power,” he said.

Dehghani Firouzabadi said Tehran must balance national security with freedom of international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that Iran and Oman determine the waterway’s legal future.

Referring to ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington, he described China as “the guarantor of a possible understanding” and said President Donald Trump prioritized an understanding over further escalation.

He called the talks very difficult and the issues under discussion very complex and broad, adding that Iran should strengthen the legal team supporting the negotiators.