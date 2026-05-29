Israel Hayom reported that Mossad created a covert unit for infiltration and destabilization operations against the Islamic Republic, saying the unit has become part of a broader strategy aimed at accelerating Tehran’s collapse.

The Israeli newspaper said the unit was established in 2021 after David Barnea became Mossad chief and was initially used to force senior Iranian officials out of positions of influence, including by leaking damaging information through media and social networks.

The former head of the branch, identified only as O., told Israel Hayom that such operations were “much cheaper and simpler” than assassination and said Mossad had already been responsible for the dismissal of several senior officials in Iran.

O. said the Islamic Republic’s overthrow had become one of Mossad’s core missions and described recent operations as part of a longer process rather than a finished campaign.

“We are not done with Iran. We are just getting started,” he said.

Israel Hayom also cited sources who recently spoke with Barnea as saying the Mossad chief believes the Islamic Republic could fall by the end of 2026 if President Donald Trump refuses to sign an agreement that would allow Iran’s economy to recover and if the blockade continues.