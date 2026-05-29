US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Friday, according to the State Department.

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker is also scheduled to meet Oman’s ambassador to the United States on the same day.

The meetings come as indirect US-Iran talks continue over a possible memorandum of understanding aimed at extending a ceasefire and opening further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.