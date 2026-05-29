A draft one-page US-Iran memorandum of understanding would set parameters for a roughly 30-day negotiating period aimed at de-escalation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The framework reportedly includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels of commercial shipping, including measures such as clearing mines and ending harassment, alongside a US easing of restrictions on Iranian ports.

It also calls for discussions on Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpiles and broader nuclear issues in a second phase, with key details on enrichment limits, timelines and uranium handling still unresolved.

Sanctions relief would be phased and tied to progress in talks, with limited early access to some frozen Iranian assets, including funds held in Qatar, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal said the preliminary framework could ease US military pressure and support de-escalation, including a possible ceasefire extension, though it remains under discussion and subject to approval.