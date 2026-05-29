White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said on Thursday Iran is putting a “complete reopening of the strait” on the table as negotiations with the United States continued over a possible agreement, in an interview with Fox.

"Now Iran is putting on the table a complete reopening of the strait as has been discussed and many other concessions that are going to be unveiled in the time to come," Miller said.

"But again, there's no deal until there's a deal, nothing's final until it's final and President Trump's been clear that he reserves the option now or at any time in the future to do whatever is necessary to defend and protect America's national security," he added.