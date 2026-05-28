The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday that it targeted a US air base in response to what it described as a “hostile attack” by the US military on a site near Bandar Abbas airport earlier, according to a statement by its public relations office published by IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency.

The IRGC said the strike at 4:50 a.m. served as a “serious warning,” adding that any further “aggression” would be met with a stronger response.