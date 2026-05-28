FBI warns of possible rise in transnational repression during FIFA World Cup
FBI Director Kash Patel said on Wednesday that hostile foreign governments may increase efforts to “bully, silence, and even assassinate” individuals on US soil during the FIFA World Cup, describing such actions as transnational repression.
Patel said the FBI maintains a nationwide network of counterintelligence task forces across its 56 field offices and urged the public to report suspicious activity, as millions of visitors are expected in the United States over the next two months.