Former US official Victoria Coates said on Fox News on Wednesday that expanding the Abraham Accords remains part of President Donald Trump’s vision for Middle East peace, arguing that regional countries are seeing benefits from the agreements and should be encouraged to join.

Coates, who served as Deputy National Security Advisor for the Middle East and North Africa in the first Trump administration, said pressure is increasing on Iran through economic strain and sanctions, adding that Tehran is “losing money every day” and facing growing pressure over its nuclear program, while describing recent changes to internet access in Iran as a “sign of desperation.”