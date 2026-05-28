IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency quoted a military source as saying that a US oil tanker attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with its radar system turned off, but was forced to stop and turn back after what it described as a swift and decisive response by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, which fired toward the vessel.

The source added that in response, US struck a “burnt area” near Bandar Abbas, saying the explosions heard were related to the incident, and that the strike caused no casualties or material damage.