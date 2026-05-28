Former US envoy to Iran Rob Malley said on Wednesday on MS Now that President Donald Trump’s apparent push to tie Iran negotiations and reopening the Strait of Hormuz to an expansion of the Abraham Accords was “completely crazy talk” and “purely delusional,” arguing that Persian Gulf Arab states are unlikely to normalize relations with Israel under the current circumstances.

Rob Malley, who served in the Obama administration during negotiations leading to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and later served as the Biden administration’s special envoy for Iran tasked with reviving the agreement, said the ongoing talks with Tehran are focused primarily on undoing damage caused by the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, rather than securing a broad diplomatic breakthrough.