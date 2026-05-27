Joe Wilson warns Georgia over Iran sanctions laws
US Representative Joe Wilson said on Wednesday Iran sanctions laws passed by Congress, mandate sanctions on countries providing support to what he described as the “terrorist regime in Iran."
"Iran sanctions laws passed by Congress including CAATSA and CISADA mandate sanctions on countries providing support to the terrorist regime in Iran," he posted on X. "Georgian Nightmare is freaking out about the report because they know what they did in supporting the terrorists in Iran and how they are gambling with their own country’s future."