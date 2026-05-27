Deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Bagheri Kani said on Wednesday Tehran is not prepared to negotiate over its stockpile of enriched uranium, adding that shipping procedures in the Strait of Hormuz will change following recent regional conflict.

“Until we reach an agreement on all issues, we believe we have reached no agreement on anything,” official media cited him as saying, adding that indirect contacts between Iran and the United States continue and that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is not on the negotiating agenda.

“Iran and Oman, as neighboring coastal states, are jointly negotiating a new mechanism for the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” Bagheri said. “The conditions and procedures for passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be completely different from the conditions before the start of the conflict involving Iran.”