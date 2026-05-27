Czech Republic pledges support for US effort to secure Strait of Hormuz
Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said on Wednesday that the Czech Republic, a landlocked NATO member with no navy, is prepared to support the Trump administration’s effort to secure the Strait of Hormuz by offering “unique passive surveillance capabilities” to counter what he described as Iran’s growing threat to the strategic waterway, Fox News reported.
“Prague has already begun discussions on contributing specialized assets to ensure freedom of navigation,” he said, describing Iran as a four-pronged global threat, including nuclear proliferation, drones and ballistic missiles, international terrorism, and the Strait of Hormuz itself.