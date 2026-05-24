Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday said a possible agreement with Iran would be a “HUGE win for America.”

“We need to ignore the people who won't be happy until there is a ground invasion of Iran,” Trump Jr. wrote on X

My father promised to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and that's exactly what he is achieving!!!” he added.

Trump Jr. was responding to reports citing US officials saying Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had approved the broad framework of a draft agreement involving the disposal of highly enriched uranium in exchange for lifting the US blockade.