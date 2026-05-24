US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he had told his representatives not to rush into a deal with Iran, adding that the US blockade would remain “in full force and effect” until an agreement was reached, certified and signed.

"The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side... Both sides must take their time and get it right," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb."