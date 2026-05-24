No signature on the Iran-US agreement is expected today, Axios reporter said on X Sunday, citing a senior Trump administration official.

The official added that there are still several details to close with ongoing back and forth over certain parts of the deal.

"Some words that are important to us and some words that are important to them," the official was quoted as saying.

The official added that the Iranian system in its current configuration does not move quickly and added it will take several days for this to go through all the approvals .

"Our understanding is that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei approved the broad template of the agreement, but whether this will turn into a final agreement is still an open question", the US official was quoted as saying.



