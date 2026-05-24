US official says Iran deal must address Tehran's enriched stockpile - Fox News
On the nuclear issue, the current plan is to deal with Iran's entire stockpile of enriched material, Fox News correspondent said on X Sunday citing a senior Trump administration official.
“If the Iranians make significant accommodations on the enrichment question then we will make significant accommodations on sanctions relief,” the US official was quoted as saying.
“If you have a final deal where the Iranian are enriching, then you don't have a final deal,” the official added.