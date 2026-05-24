US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump would not agree to any deal that leaves Iran in a stronger position on its nuclear ambitions.

"The idea that somehow this president, given everything he's already proven he's willing to do, is going to somehow agree to a deal that ultimately winds up putting Iran in a stronger position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is absurd," Rubio said.

"That's just not going to happen. But our preference is to address this through diplomatic means. And that's what we're endeavoring to do here," he added.