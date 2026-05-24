Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and US President Donald Trump agreed that any final agreement with Iran must remove the nuclear threat.
My policy, like President Trump’s policy, remains unchanged: Iran will not have nuclear weapons, Netanyahu said.
Netanyahu also said Trump reiterated Israel’s right to defend itself against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon.
No signature on the Iran-US agreement is expected today, Axios reporter said on X Sunday, citing a senior Trump administration official.
The official added that there are still several details to close with ongoing back and forth over certain parts of the deal.
"Some words that are important to us and some words that are important to them," the official was quoted as saying.
The official added that the Iranian system in its current configuration does not move quickly and added it will take several days for this to go through all the approvals .
"Our understanding is that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei approved the broad template of the agreement, but whether this will turn into a final agreement is still an open question", the US official was quoted as saying.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump would not agree to any deal that leaves Iran in a stronger position on its nuclear ambitions.
"The idea that somehow this president, given everything he's already proven he's willing to do, is going to somehow agree to a deal that ultimately winds up putting Iran in a stronger position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is absurd," Rubio said.
"That's just not going to happen. But our preference is to address this through diplomatic means. And that's what we're endeavoring to do here," he added.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he had told his representatives not to rush into a deal with Iran, adding that the US blockade would remain “in full force and effect” until an agreement was reached, certified and signed.
"The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side... Both sides must take their time and get it right," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
"There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb."
A senior Iranian army official said on Sunday that the armed forces were prepared in the event of renewed attacks on Iran.
Habibollah Sayyari, the army’s chief of staff and deputy coordinator, said if one commander was killed, another would take his place.
“We fortunately have many capable commanders who can control the field,” he said.
US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he supported Israel maintaining “freedom of action” against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon, CNN reported, citing an Israeli official.
The official said Netanyahu made the point during a Saturday call and that Trump “reiterated his support for this principle.”
The official said the US was keeping Israel informed about talks with Iran on a memorandum of understanding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and later negotiations on a final agreement.
Trump also said he would not sign a final deal without the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear program and removal of all enriched uranium from Iranian territory, according to the official.