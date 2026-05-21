Iraq condemns use of its territory for attacks against UAE, Saudi Arabia
Iraq condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that were allegedly launched from within its territory, Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi said on Thursday.
Al-Zaidi said Iraq renewed its “condemnation and renunciation” of the attacks and pledged a joint investigation with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
“We express our rejection of the use of Iraqi territory or airspace as a launching ground for attacks against brotherly and friendly states, and reaffirm Iraq's role as a meeting point for shared interests,” Al-Zaidi said on X.
The UAE said on Tuesday that a drone which hit a nuclear plant had been launched from Iraq, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted three drones entering its airspace from Iraq.