Iraq condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that were allegedly launched from within its territory, Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi said on Thursday.

Al-Zaidi said Iraq renewed its “condemnation and renunciation” of the attacks and pledged a joint investigation with the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“We express our rejection of the use of Iraqi territory or airspace as a launching ground for attacks against brotherly and friendly states, and reaffirm Iraq's role as a meeting point for shared interests,” Al-Zaidi said on X.

The UAE said on Tuesday that a drone which hit a nuclear plant had been launched from Iraq, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted three drones entering its airspace from Iraq.