Iran is discussing with Oman how to set up a permanent toll system that would formalize Tehran’s control of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported, citing an interview with Iran’s ambassador to France.

“Iran and Oman must mobilize all their resources both to provide security services and to manage navigation in the most appropriate manner,” Bloomberg quoted Mohammad Amin-Nejad as saying in an interview.

“This will entail costs, and it goes without saying that those who wish to benefit from this traffic must also pay their share,” he said.

“And if today there is any desire for the situation to improve, a solution must be found to tackle the root of the problem,” he added.