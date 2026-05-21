The United States imposed sanctions on Iran’s ambassador-designate to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, and eight other individuals in Lebanon for obstructing the peace process and impeding the disarmament of Hezbollah, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The Treasury said the designated individuals included Hezbollah-aligned officials across Lebanon’s parliament, military and security sectors who sought to preserve the Iran-backed group’s influence over Lebanese state institutions.

“Hizballah is a terrorist organization and must be fully disarmed,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

“Treasury will continue to take action against officials who have infiltrated the Lebanese government and are enabling Hezbollah to wage its senseless campaign of violence against the Lebanese people and obstruct lasting peace,” he added.

The Treasury also designated Hezbollah political representatives Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb Fanich, Hassan Nizammeddine Fadlallah, Ibrahim al-Moussawi and Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan.

It also sanctioned Amal Movement security officials Ahmad Asaad Baalbaki and Ali Ahmad Safawi, as well as General Directorate for General Security official Khattar Nasser Eldin and Lebanese Armed Forces Intelligence Directorate official Samir Hamadi.