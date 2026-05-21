The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution on human rights violations in Iran on Thursday by 516 votes in favor, 14 against and 39 abstentions, calling for more EU sanctions on Iranian officials and entities.

MEPs said they “express their solidarity with the Iranian people, who are facing the largest mass murder of protestors in the country's history.”

The resolution condemned the use of the death penalty to deter political mobilization and called for its abolition.

It also denounced the secret execution of dissidents in March and April, including minors, and demanded the immediate release of all political prisoners.

MEPs called for expanded sanctions on officials responsible for repression, including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and entities associated with the Supreme Leader.

They also urged EU states to ban members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and loyal family members from entering the bloc and to close Iranian diplomatic missions linked to transnational repression.