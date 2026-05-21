US President Donald Trump said he may miss his son Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding this weekend, saying the timing was difficult because of Iran and other issues.
“This is not good timing for me,” Trump said. “I have a thing called Iran and other things.”
“That’s one I can’t win on,” he added. “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed by the fake news, of course, I'm talking about."
The United States imposed sanctions on Iran’s ambassador-designate to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, and eight other individuals in Lebanon for obstructing the peace process and impeding the disarmament of Hezbollah, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday.
The Treasury said the designated individuals included Hezbollah-aligned officials across Lebanon’s parliament, military and security sectors who sought to preserve the Iran-backed group’s influence over Lebanese state institutions.
“Hizballah is a terrorist organization and must be fully disarmed,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.
“Treasury will continue to take action against officials who have infiltrated the Lebanese government and are enabling Hezbollah to wage its senseless campaign of violence against the Lebanese people and obstruct lasting peace,” he added.
The Treasury also designated Hezbollah political representatives Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb Fanich, Hassan Nizammeddine Fadlallah, Ibrahim al-Moussawi and Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan.
It also sanctioned Amal Movement security officials Ahmad Asaad Baalbaki and Ali Ahmad Safawi, as well as General Directorate for General Security official Khattar Nasser Eldin and Lebanese Armed Forces Intelligence Directorate official Samir Hamadi.
Iran is discussing with Oman how to set up a permanent toll system that would formalize Tehran’s control of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Bloomberg reported, citing an interview with Iran’s ambassador to France.
“Iran and Oman must mobilize all their resources both to provide security services and to manage navigation in the most appropriate manner,” Bloomberg quoted Mohammad Amin-Nejad as saying in an interview.
“This will entail costs, and it goes without saying that those who wish to benefit from this traffic must also pay their share,” he said.
“And if today there is any desire for the situation to improve, a solution must be found to tackle the root of the problem,” he added.
The European Parliament on Thursday adopted a resolution on human rights violations in Iran on Thursday by 516 votes in favor, 14 against and 39 abstentions, calling for more EU sanctions on Iranian officials and entities.
MEPs said they “express their solidarity with the Iranian people, who are facing the largest mass murder of protestors in the country's history.”
The resolution condemned the use of the death penalty to deter political mobilization and called for its abolition.
It also denounced the secret execution of dissidents in March and April, including minors, and demanded the immediate release of all political prisoners.
MEPs called for expanded sanctions on officials responsible for repression, including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and entities associated with the Supreme Leader.
They also urged EU states to ban members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and loyal family members from entering the bloc and to close Iranian diplomatic missions linked to transnational repression.
The UN rights chief deplored the execution of two more men in Iran, saying Tehran was using the war with the United States and Israel to further suppress dissent.
“Since the military escalation began, at least 34 people have been executed on political and national security charges, including in the context of the January protests,” Volker Turk’s office said on X.
“It is unacceptable that the Iranian authorities are instrumentalizing the current conflict to further stifle dissent,” it added.
President Donald Trump told reporters the United States will "get the highly enriched" uranium stockpiles from Iran.
"We will get it. We don't need it. We don't want it. We'll probably destroy it after we get it. But we're not going to let them have it."
Trump warned that the US is "going to either make sure they don't have a nuclear weapon or we're going to have to do something very drastic."
On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said "we want it open. We want it free. We don't want tolls. It's international. It's an international waterway and not charging tolls."
He said the US blockade is costing Iran $500 million a day as they cannot export anything through their southern waters.
"There hasn't been a ship that's been able to get through without our approval. And the Navy has done an amazing job. And no ship is going to Iran, as you know. No ship is going to or out of Iran without our approval."