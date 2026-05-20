Iran’s embassy in London rejected any link between Tehran and the stabbing of Iran International presenter Pouria Zeraati.

British prosecutors said on Monday that a team of Romanian men who carried out a 2024 knife attack on Zeraati in London were acting as proxies for Iran.

Zeraati was stabbed three times in the leg near his home in Wimbledon, southwest London, in late March 2024. He was discharged from the hospital two days later.

“This is the absurdest claim one can possibly hear. This is an absolutely baseless allegation, and those who are hired to fabricate such fake news must be held accountable for propagating falsehoods and hatred,” the embassy said in a post on X.