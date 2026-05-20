Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei marked the second anniversary of Ebrahim Raisi’s death by calling on officials across the Islamic Republic to deepen what he described as service, unity and continuity in governance.

In a message commemorating Raisi and others killed in the flight crash, Khamenei praised the late president’s “responsibility, youth-oriented approach, attention to justice, active diplomacy and popular character.”

The most politically significant part of the message focused on the current war, saying Iran now faced what he called a historic resistance against “two global terrorist armies.”

Khamenei said that raised the responsibility of officials “from the leadership and heads of branches to all levels of management,” calling on them to strengthen public service, address people’s economic and livelihood concerns, and give the public a serious role in the country’s future.