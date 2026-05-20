US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call Tuesday evening that Israel’s Channel 12 described as “long and dramatic.”

No further details were immediately released about the content of the call.

The report comes after Israeli media said the two leaders had held another phone call in recent days about Iran.

Israel’s Kan broadcaster reported that the earlier call lasted more than half an hour and focused on the possibility of renewed fighting with the Islamic Republic and details of Trump’s trip to China.